Michel Denisot annonce qu'il sera bientôt de retour sur Canal + pour présenter une nouvelle émission

C'est dans une interview au Buzz TV Mag - le Figaro que Michel Denisot l'a annoncé, il va prochainement faire son retour sur Canal+! Dans quelques jours, l'ex-présentateur du "Grand Journal" tournera un nouveau programme adapté d’un format américain intitulé "Roundtables" et créé par "The Hollywood reporter".

Dans cette émission qui devrait s'intituler "Profession", Michel Denisot réunira autour d'une table plusieurs personnalités ayant le même métier, dans le but qu'ils échangent sur celui-ci.

L'animateur a ajouté qu'il pourra s'agir aussi bien d'artistes, que d'avocats, ou encore d'hommes politiques, d'humoristes ou d'acteurs, "qui seront 5 ou 6 autour de la même table".

Cette adaptation devrait être diffusée d'ici la fin de l'année.