Donald Trump annonce ce soir sur Twitter qu'il limoge le secrétaire général de la Maison Blanche, Reince Priebus

Donald Trump a annoncé ce soir sur Twitter qu'il avait nommé l'actuel secrétaire à la Sécurité intérieure, John Kelly, au poste de secrétaire général de la Maison blanche, en remplacement de Reince Priebus, qui était en conflit avec le nouveau directeur de la communication de la présidence, Anthony Scaramucci.
"Je suis heureux de vous informer que je viens de nommer secrétaire général John F. Kelly comme secrétaire général de la Maison blanche. C'est un grand Américain", a tweeté Trump.
Le départ de Reince Priebus, intervient au terme d'un extraordinaire déballage des querelles intestines qui déchirent la Maison Blanche depuis la nomination du nouveau directeur de la Communication Anthony Scaramucci, le 21 juillet.
Reince Priebus, 45 ans, est un cacique du parti républicain qui n'a jamais fait partie du cercle rapproché de Donald Trump.
Sa position était devenu intenable depuis les attaques publiques très violentes d'Anthony Scaramucci contre lui et la démission du parole de la Maison Blanche, Sean Spicer, considéré comme son allié dans l'équipe présidentielle.
Vives réactions à la décision de Donald Trump d... par morandini
Vos réactions
Courage Donald! La fête va bientôt toucher à sa fin!
Voilà en fait le vrai problème de Trump:
Putin controls the largest oil company in Russia. He made a 500 Billion dollar deal with the CEO of Exxon Mobil.
Obama put sanctions in place which stopped that deal. Russia then hacked into the emails and gave them to wikileaks in order to get Trump elected.When the CIA told Congress this in September (James Comey was also in that meeting), Mitch McConnell refused to tell the American people, blackmailing Obama saying he would frame it as playing partisan politics during the election. Comey released the infamous no-information letter.Mitch McConnell's wife was picked for Trump's cabinet. The CEO of Exxon is now the Secretary of State.Wonder why our President has been so quick to dismiss the CIA's findings?Some facts :1) Trump owes Blackstone/ Bayrock group $560 million dollars (one of his largest debtors and the primary reason he won't reveal his tax returns)2) Blackstone is owned wholly by Russian billionaires, who owe their position to Putin and have made billions from their work with the Russian government.3) Other companies that have borrowed from Blackstone have claimed that owing money to them is like owing to the Russian mob and while you owe them, they own you for many favors.4) The Russian economy is badly faltering under the weight of its over-dependence on raw materials which as you know have plummeted in the last 2 years leaving the Russian economy scrambling to pay its debts.5) Russia has an impetus to influence our election to ensure the per barrel oil prices are above $65 ( they are currently hovering around $56) Russia can't affordably get at 80% of its oil reserves and reduce its per barrel cost to compete with America at $45 or Saudi Arabia at $39. With Iranian sanctions being lifted Russia will find another inexpensive competitor increasing production and pushing Russia further down the list of suppliers. As for Iranian sanctions, the 6 countries lifting them allowing Iran to collect on the billions it is owed for pumping oil but not being paid for it. These billions Iran can only get if the Iranian nuclear deal is signed. Trump spoke of ending the deals which would cause oil sales sanctions to be reimposed, which would make Russian oil more competitive.7) Rex Tillerson (Trump's pick for Secretary of State) is the head of ExxonMobil, which is in possession of patented technology that could help Putin extract 45% more oil at a significant cost savings to Russia, helping Putin put money in the Russian coffers to help reconstitute its military and finally afford to mass produce the new and improved systems that it had invented before the Russian economy had slowed so much. Putin cannot get access to these new cost saving technologies OR outside oil field development money, due to US sanctions on Russia, because of its involvement in Ukrainian civil war.9) Look for Trump to end sanctions on Russia and to back out of the Iranian nuclear deal, to help Russia rebuild its economy, strengthen Putin and make Tillerson and Trump even richer, thus allowing Trump to satisfy his creditors at Blackstone.1 With Trump's fabricated hatred of NATO and the U.N., the Russian military reconstituted, the threat to the Baltic states is real. Russia retaking their access to the Baltic Sea from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and threatening the shipping of millions of cubic feet of natural gas to lower Europe from Scandinavia, allowing Russia to make a good case for its oil and gas being piped into eastern Europe.
Réagissez
