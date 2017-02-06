Nina Dobrev fait ses adieux à «The Vampire Diaries» et cette fois c'est la bonne !

Il est si difficile de dire au revoir et plus particulièrement quand il faut le faire à deux reprises.
En effet, Nina Dobrev a repris son rôle d'Elena Gilbert dans le dernier épisode de la saison. Elle avait annoncé son retour en postant une photo du script sur son compte Instagram .
Aujourd'hui, c'est sur le même réseau social qu'elle fait ses adieux dans un post émouvant adressé à ses fans. L'épisode sera diffusé vendredi 10 Mars sur la chaine américaine The CW.
"J’ai l’impression d’avoir fait mes adieux hier. Pourtant, cela fait deux ans et nous y voilà à nouveau. Mais ce sont mes véritables adieux cette fois, puisque j’ai tourné ma dernière vraie séquence de Vampire Diaries. J’ai été très heureuse de retrouver ma famille et mes amis de TVD", a-t-elle écrit.
Et d'ajouter : "J’ai grandi sur le tournage de cette série et je serai toujours reconnaissante des opportunités qu’elle m’a offertes. Du fin fond de mon cœur, je vous remercie pour toutes ces années de dévouement implicite, de passion, de soutien et d’amour inconditionnel, qui nous ont nourris tout au long de ce voyage. Alors qu’il prend fin, nous nous tournons vers le prochain et j’espère que vous y embarquerez avec nous."
Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories ❤ Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.
The Vampire Diaries - Season 7 par morandini
