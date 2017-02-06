Nina Dobrev fait ses adieux à «The Vampire Diaries» et cette fois c'est la bonne !

18:01

Il est si difficile de dire au revoir et plus particulièrement quand il faut le faire à deux reprises.

En effet, Nina Dobrev a repris son rôle d'Elena Gilbert dans le dernier épisode de la saison. Elle avait annoncé son retour en postant une photo du script sur son compte Instagram .

Aujourd'hui, c'est sur le même réseau social qu'elle fait ses adieux dans un post émouvant adressé à ses fans. L'épisode sera diffusé vendredi 10 Mars sur la chaine américaine The CW.

"J’ai l’impression d’avoir fait mes adieux hier. Pourtant, cela fait deux ans et nous y voilà à nouveau. Mais ce sont mes véritables adieux cette fois, puisque j’ai tourné ma dernière vraie séquence de Vampire Diaries. J’ai été très heureuse de retrouver ma famille et mes amis de TVD", a-t-elle écrit.

Et d'ajouter : "J’ai grandi sur le tournage de cette série et je serai toujours reconnaissante des opportunités qu’elle m’a offertes. Du fin fond de mon cœur, je vous remercie pour toutes ces années de dévouement implicite, de passion, de soutien et d’amour inconditionnel, qui nous ont nourris tout au long de ce voyage. Alors qu’il prend fin, nous nous tournons vers le prochain et j’espère que vous y embarquerez avec nous."



The Vampire Diaries - Season 7 par morandini